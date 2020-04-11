“Haaland was a little guy … he was hurt and came back as big as hell!”

A former team-mate from Erling Haaland described the dramatic change that the Borussia Dortmund star experienced as a teenager in Molde.

The Norwegian defender Ruben Gabrielsen, who is now in Toulouse, says that the young Haaland entered the club as a “little guy” before taking a break with injuries and coming back “as big as a fuck”.

Haaland scored 20 goals in 50 games for Molde before moving to Red Bull Salzburg and finally Dortmund in January this year.

"At Haaland, when he played with me in Norway, he didn't score in training for a week before a game," said Gabrielsen Receive French football news. "We laughed at him!

“And when I heard he started the game, I thought,” No way … how can we play with this guy? “And after 50 minutes he had scored four goals.

“And after that, things just shot up. But I think he learned an important lesson that only works harder in difficult times. And you [the young players] now have the chance to learn that. “

Haaland’s top goals at Salzburg, where he scored 29 goals in 27 games, led him to Dortmund in the middle of this season.

He didn’t look back in the Bundesliga, with 12 more goals in just 11 games in black and yellow before the season was interrupted.

However, according to Gabrielsen, this world-class potential was not always obvious.

“When he came to the club, he was a little guy … he wasn’t that good to be honest,” he said.

“I just thought:” Yes, maybe he can play in Norway … “

“And then he got sick and hurt and we haven’t seen him in a long time and he came back as big as hell … he was so big! He was a different animal!

“He killed everyone in training … we just started laughing and I thought,” Who is this guy? “And then it shot up from there.

“I only laugh when I see him on TV and he scores in the Champions League. I only laugh. And when he harasses defenders, I only laugh because I’ve been there!”