Haaland, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, accuses Dortmund of ‘pressuring’ him, while the club’s president admits the club is pressuring him to make a decision.

Haaland, a Premier League transfer target, accuses Dortmund of ‘pressuring’ him to make a decision, while the club’s president admits that the club is pressuring him to make a decision.

ERLING HAALAND has slammed Borussia Dortmund for putting pressure on him to decide his future.

The announcement came as the club’s CEO confirmed that a decision is being sought.

Haaland, 21, is being pursued by a number of Europe’s top clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are all in the running for the title.

Chelsea’s interest may be reignited if Romelu Lukaku keeps his promise to return to Inter Milan.

Dortmund, on the other hand, wants to know as soon as possible if their star striker plans to leave this summer.

For the time being, however, Haaland prefers to focus on matters on the field.

“All I want to do is play football,” the Norwegian ace said after scoring twice on Friday night, including his side’s 2000th home Bundesliga goal. “But Dortmund press me to make a decision now about my future […] so that means I have to make a decision soon.”

“They’ve started putting a lot of pressure on me, and I’ve got to accept it.”

“Out of respect for the club and the fans, I have chosen to remain silent.”

“However, now that the club is putting a lot of pressure on us, it’s time to get things going, which means things will happen right now.”

“I’ve always said I want to focus on football because that’s when I’m at my best,” he said.

Not when other thoughts enter my head.”

When asked when he would make his decision, Haaland replied, “Not now because we’re in the middle of a tough period with a lot of games.”

My only desire is to play football, but I am unable to do so at this time.”

Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke stated that the club ‘cannot wait until May’ to learn what Haaland intends to do.

When his release clause kicks in this summer, the striker, who has 78 goals in 77 games for the club, could leave for around £63 million.

Erling must understand our predicament… we can’t wait until the end of May!

Dortmund would prefer the ex-Red Bull Salzburg striker to sign a lucrative new deal at Signal Iduna Park.

Watzke, on the other hand, insisted that Haaland will remain in Dortmund for the time being, especially with Dortmund still in contention for the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and Europa League.

“He is a spontaneous person, a young lad,” Watzke told Ruhr Nachrichten.

That is permissible.

“Erling isn’t an issue.”

“However, he must have some comprehension…

