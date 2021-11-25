Haaland WON’T JOIN MAN UNITED OR CHELSEA, according to Ferdinand and Owen, but he would be a good fit for City or Liverpool.

Former Premier League players Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen have identified Manchester City and Liverpool as Erling Haaland’s best matches in the Premier League.

Liverpool, according to Manchester United legend Ferdinand, are the No. 1 suitors for the Borussia Dortmund ace.

With a reported release clause of just £64 million, Haaland is already the subject of a lot of transfer speculation.

And, with Dortmund already out of the Champions League in the group stages, the 21-year-old looks set to move on.

On BT Sport, former Liverpool player Owen suggested that Manchester City would be the best club for him to join, to which Ferdinand responded, “I think he suits other teams better, if I were Liverpool, I’d take him right now.”

“I think if he goes to Liverpool, he’ll be part of a devastating front three, and I don’t think he’ll have as much trouble adapting because it’s a different system.”

He also noted that adjusting to life at the Etihad was not easy, with Jack Grealish still settling in after his £100 million move in August.

“You see Jack Grealish, he’s gone to Manchester City, he’s a top player, a brilliant player who we all love watching, but it’s quite difficult to adapt to get into that team.”

“There aren’t many players who go there and adapt right away.”

Owen, on the other hand, remained optimistic about joining Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

He also appears to have ruled out a move to Old Trafford, despite Haaland’s infamously difficult agent Mino Raiola.

While at bitter rivals Leeds, Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, had a history of on-field clashes with United legend Roy Keane.

And, following the £97.5 million summer transfer of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, Owen finds it difficult to believe Thomas Tuchel would pursue another striker.

“I’d have thought Manchester City would be the most likely,” he said.

“I’m not sure if there’s any animosity between Haaland, his agent, and his father, who obviously played against Roy Keane at Manchester [United], but I’m not sure the Manchester United one would fit.”

“Lukaku has now moved to Chelsea, where he is unsure if he will fit.”

Haaland is one of the most exciting prospects in football, but he failed to help Dortmund reach the Champions League knockout stages, and he also failed to help Norway qualify for the World Cup.

He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid after leaving the Premier League.

Los Blancos have reportedly ‘accepted’ that he will move to the Premier League, which will help the Premier League clubs chasing him.

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.