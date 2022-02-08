Hakim Ziyech, a Chelsea midfielder, has retired from international duty following an altercation with Morocco’s coach.

After an explosive row with Morocco’s coach, Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, 28, RETIRES from international duty.

After a squabble with Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic, Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has announced his retirement from international football.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played for his country since last June, and is embroiled in a legal battle.

Ziyech was not a member of Morocco’s squad that advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals before losing to Egypt’s Mo Salah.

‘Even if his name was Lionel Messi,’ Halilhodzic said, Ziyech would not be selected for the national team.

The forward has now confirmed that his international career is coming to an end.

He is adamant that he will not change his mind if they qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Obviously, I understand them (the fans), but I will not be returning to the national team,” Ziyech said in a video posted to Twitter by Foot Mercato journalist Hanif Ben Berkane after the attacker spoke to the media ahead of Chelsea’s Club World Cup opener.

“I’ve made my final decision.”

For me, it’s crystal clear how things are going over there.

I’m concentrating on what I’m doing right now, which is my club.

“At the end of the day, (Halilhodzic) makes the decision, and you must respect it.”

If all of the lying comes with it, it’s a no-brainer for me.

“As I previously stated, I will not be returning to the national team.”

I pity (the fans), but that is the situation at the moment.”

Last summer, Halilhodzic accused the Ziyech of feigning injury to avoid playing in friendly matches, which the Blues ace denied.

After switching allegiances, the Dutch-born player made his senior debut for Morocco in 2018.

He has 40 caps and 17 goals for his country, with his most recent appearance coming in a 1-0 friendly win over Burkina Faso in June 2021.

