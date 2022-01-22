Hakim Ziyech, a Chelsea player, ‘would have run’ to Roma and only completed the transfer after the Serie A club refused to pay up.

Hakim Ziyech, a Chelsea midfielder, wanted to join Roma before joining Chelsea last summer, according to reports.

When a move to the Italian capital was discussed in 2019, Morocco teammate Medhi Benatia claimed that the attacker “would have run.”

Ziyech had just completed a stunning run to the Champions League semi-finals with an Ajax team that had been targeted by Europe’s biggest clubs.

He stayed in Amsterdam for another 12 months before joining Chelsea for £36.5 million.

Since joining the West London club, the 28-year-old has made 62 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

Although, according to Benatia, things could have turned out very differently if then-Roma president James Pallotta had agreed to pay for the playmaker.

“I had tried to get him to come to Roma, and he would have run to join this club,” the former Roma defender told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I told Francesco Totti and Edin Dzeko that this is the man they’re looking for.

“As a director, Francesco did everything he could to close the deal, but Pallotta said it would be ‘an excessive expense,’ so nothing happened.”

Later that summer, club legend Totti resigned from the Stadio Olimpico, citing a lack of control over transfers as the reason.

“They knew of my desire to offer a lot to this squad, but they never wanted it,” he famously complained after leaving.

“They kept me out of everything,” says the narrator.

It’s a day I had hoped would never arrive.”

After nearly a decade in charge of Roma, unpopular owner Pallotta sold to fellow American businessman Dan Friedkin last year.

