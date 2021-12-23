Hakim Ziyech has been left out of Morocco’s Afcon squad following a squabble with his manager. This has given Chelsea a boost.

Hakim Ziyech has been left out of Morocco’s Afcon squad following a squabble with his manager, which has given Chelsea a boost.

CHELSEA have received a much-needed boost after Hakim Ziyech was left out of Morocco’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations due to a public spat with the country’s coach.

The Blues forward has been left out of Vahid Halilhodzic’s squad for the Cameroon tournament next month.

The news will relieve some of the pressure on Thomas Tuchel’s battered team as they prepare for a busy schedule in early 2022.

Chelsea must play at least SIX games in January, including matches against title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Before heading to the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in February, the Blues will play Spurs twice more in their two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final.

Having an extra player to help their Covid- and injury-riddled squad could be crucial.

It’s not surprising that Ziyech was left out of Morocco’s squad.

The 28-year-old winger hasn’t played for his country since June and has missed all six of his country’s World Cup qualifiers this season.

This season, he has three goals in 18 games for his club across all competitions.

Halilhodzic, 69, claimed in the summer that the player had arrived late for previous international duty, refused to play, and set a bad example for younger players.

“Next time when you speak, SPEAK THE TRUTH THEN..!!!,” Ziyech wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a clown emoji. Ziyech has 35 caps and 16 goals for Morocco.

“Ziyech’s behavior in the last two matches was not that of a national team player,” Halilhodzic raged earlier.

“As a team leader, he must set a positive example… he arrived late and then refused to work.”

“The national team is the most important thing to me.”

It can’t be held hostage by anyone.

“I have seen behavior that disappoints me for the first time in my career.”

“A player who claims he is injured and refuses to play in a friendly game.”

“After a thorough examination, the medical staff determined that he was fit to play.

“After that, he refused to warm up in the second half because he was dissatisfied with his role as a substitute.

“Such conduct is unacceptable to me.”

With the national team, you can’t get away with anything.”

Noussair Mazraoui, Ziyech’s former Ajax teammate, has also been left out of Morocco’s squad following reports that he, too, has had a falling out with Halilhodzic.

Only three Premier League players have been selected for the Afcon squad.

The English will be represented by Romain Saiss of Wolves and Adam Masina and Imran Louza of Watford…

