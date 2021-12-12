Hamilton has a one-point lead over Verstappen in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has a one-point lead over Verstappen in the championship standings.

On lap 31 of 58 at the Yas Marina Circuit, Lewis Hamilton is in the lead.

The final round of the 2021 Formula One World Championship began on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Lewis Hamilton, a Mercedes driver, is currently leading the race on lap 31 of 58.

Red Bull’s pole sitter Max Verstappen is attempting to catch up to Hamilton in his quest for his first championship, with a 0.464-second gap between them.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate, currently holds the final podium spot.

The 22nd race of the season takes place on a 5.2-kilometer (3.2-mile) track with 58 laps at Yas Marina Circuit.

On Saturday, Verstappen finished first in qualifying with a time of 1:22:109.

Verstappen and Hamilton have a 369.5 point lead in the 2021 race.

In the event that both names DNF (did not finish), Verstappen will be crowned champion due to the number of victories he racked up during the season.

Kimi Raikkonen, who will retire from Formula One today, said his goodbyes to the race on lap 28 due to brake problems.