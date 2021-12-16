Hamilton is knighted in the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom has knighted Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

At Windsor Castle, the 36-year-old is knighted by the Prince of Wales.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales knighted seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton for his contributions to the sport.

On Twitter, the British Royal Family said, “Arise Sir Lewis Hamilton! The seven-time Formula One World Champion received his Knighthood from The Prince of Wales at today’s Investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle.”

Hamilton, 36, of Mercedes, missed out on a record-setting eighth Formula One title in December.

At the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, Red Bull Racing Honda’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen became the first Dutch Formula One champion.

Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the 2021 World Championship by passing Hamilton on the final lap.

The 2021 runner-up was Hamilton, who finished second at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Hamilton will attempt to break the record in 2022 with new teammate George Russell.

Hamilton received the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2008, the same year he won his first Formula One championship.