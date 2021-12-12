Hamilton, Schumacher, and Senna are the most successful Formula One drivers of all time.

Behind the wheel of the world’s fastest cars, FORMULA ONE is where legends are born.

But who is the greatest, with Lewis Hamilton tying Michael Schumacher for the most world titles with seven, and attempting to make it eight today?

So, alongside Ayrton Senna and seven-time champion Schumacher, where does SunSport’s Ben Hunt place the Mercedes driver?

Check out his complete top ten list below.

2 World Championships

The Spaniard is a remarkable driver, blessed with skill, speed, and a level of cunning that suggests he deserves more than his two Formula One titles.

He should have been competing with Hamilton for titles if he had made better decisions about which teams to race for.

0 world titles

Without a doubt, the greatest driver who never won a Formula One world championship.

Stunningly attractive and endearing.

The British driver won 212 of the 529 races he competed in.

4 titles at the international level

The Frenchman fought Senna for F1 supremacy in a titanic battle.

He made up for his lack of natural ability in comparison to the Brazilian with ruthlessness and dedication.

In the same vein as Stewart and Clark, he’s a smooth driver.

Three world titles

On and off the track, he’s a fierce opponent.

After suffering horrific burns in a crash at the Nurburgring in 1976, he made an incredible comeback six weeks later.

The following season, he won the Formula One championship.

3 world titles

During a dangerous period in Formula One’s history, he won three world titles.

Stewart witnessed numerous competitors die in the cockpit and set out to improve safety.

A driver who was both measured and calm behind the wheel.

5 world titles

Fangio was one of the sport’s early pioneers, winning five world championships while the sport was still in its infancy.

The Argentine was a remarkably consistent performer, despite having a low level of safety and a high level of reliability.

2 world titles

Clark was the greatest driver of his generation, winning 25 races in 72 starts, more than any other driver at the time.

He also won the Indy 500, the British Touring Car Championship, and the Australian and New Zealand Tasman Series thanks to his versatility.

7 titles at the international level

Schumacher’s record stands as the best in Formula One history for most wins (91) and titles (seven).

Even if his racing methods were questioned, his meticulous focus and attention to detail helped him become a multiple world champion.

3 world titles

Exceptionally gifted and fiercely competitive.

[…]

