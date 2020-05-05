Hampshire bowler Chris Wood opens up on his gambling addiction in bid to help other athletes

Chris Wood never quite considered killing himself, but he did wonder about the point of living.

To the outside world, he was a skilful left-arm seamer, one of the driving forces behind Hampshire’s white-ball successes of the last decade, including a Twenty20 and 40-over double in 2012. But Wood was leading another life: cricketer by day, gambler by night – or whenever the chance arose.

At one point, he found himself following a volleyball game in China at 3am, urging on players he had never heard of, manically chasing his debts, convinced he was one big win away from kicking the habit.

‘Gambling was my best friend,’ he tells Sportsmail. ‘It was always there for me.’

Except it wasn’t. His addiction meant he lied to his family, friends and future fiancée. As well as his self-respect, it cost him as much as £200,000. The miracle is that he has emerged on the other side, sanity intact.

Wood is 29 now, engaged to Lucy, and the proud dad of three-week-old Isabella. He has a limited-overs contract with Hampshire – dodgy knees ended his red-ball career two years ago – and hopes to play for a while yet, pandemics permitting.

He is thought to be the first active top-level cricketer in the UK to admit to a gambling problem, and hopes his honesty encourages others to do the same. He used to be full of self-loathing. Now, he is reacquainting himself with his inner good guy.

Earlier this week, Wood opened up to former Arsenal captain Tony Adams on a podcast for Sporting Chance, a charity that Adams – who once faced down his own compulsive demons – set up to help athletes recover from addiction. Sporting Chance work closely with the Professional Cricketers’ Association, and Wood says he has been overwhelmed by the response, both from Hampshire team-mates and the public.

‘I was ready to be judged,’ he says. ‘But I felt that, for every person who judged me, if I could help one person I’d be happy. The podcast reached 160,000 people on Twitter from my account alone, and not one of them judged me.

‘About 30 sent me direct messages, not all sportsmen, to say they had an issue. And a couple of fellow pros have been in touch to say they think they’ve got a team-mate with a problem too.’

Wood is determined to take ownership of what he sees as his illness, though clearly he was dealt an early blow at the age of eight when his mother left the family home. A few months ago, they met for a heart-to-heart, which he describes as ‘one of the biggest steps I’d ever made’. They get on better than ever.

And yet he talks repeatedly of using his addiction as a means of escape, of not being able to face life ‘on its own terms’.

He placed his first bet at the age of 18, and spent the next decade being sucked in and out of gambling’s vortex, grateful when his father bailed him out.

‘I definitely went up to £1k in individual bets, but it was usually smaller amounts: £50 and £100 at long odds. I wanted to win a massive amount, and stop. It started off with football, then roulette. By the end, it was all sports, but never cricket. I loved cricket, and I didn’t want to f*** up my career and my whole life.’

There were plenty of lies, deceit and dark thoughts. He recalls one game for Hampshire, in front of a crowd of almost 10,000, when all he cared about was leaving the field to check the outcome of a bet. He was, he says, on a ‘different planet.’ His team-mates didn’t know the extent of the problem.

‘I asked myself what was the point of being part of my family? Do I have a place here? It wasn’t suicidal as such, but it wasn’t far from it. I thought I’d never get out of the rut. I thought it would be with me until the end of my life. I thought I was the only addict out there. It was controlling me that much.’

The penny finally dropped in December 2018. Wood had allowed Lucy, who knew of his addiction, access to his bank account, so she could check on his outgoings. He told her he had bought a surprise gift for Christmas, and didn’t want her to see his statement. Instead, he placed £20 on a four-fold accumulator, before confessing all. He cried ‘like a baby’ for an hour and a half, fearing he would lose her.

Encouraged by counsellors he had met through Sporting Chance, he unburdened himself, undertaking a ‘moral and financial inventory’. It saved his relationship, his career, and possibly his life – even if he is still frustrated about the money he blew.

‘I’ll always have what-ifs and resentments about the life some friends are living, in nice houses and so on. That sounds materialistic, but it’s hard not to look back and think how things might have been different. But I just have to acknowledge that now, rather than get annoyed by it.

‘For anyone with an addiction, I hope this shows that talking about your problems can help make things easier. I’ll always be an addict, but I don’t have to run away any more. I don’t have to place a bet to deal with my feelings.

‘I just had to get my story out there. I’m so much more at peace with myself now. I really feel I can enjoy the happy times.’