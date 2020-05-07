Handing La Liga title to Barcelona is ‘unjust,’ says Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is intent on finishing the La Liga season, as he believes cancelling it and handing the title to Barcelona would be unfair.

Even though Barcelona have a slight lead on points, Courtois believes Real Madrid are more worthy of the title given their head-to-head results.

‘We are only two points behind Barcelona and if the season were to be cancelled and Barcelona declared champions then it would be unjust,’ Courtois said, speaking to Belgian TV network RTBF.

‘We drew with them and beat them this year, we were the better team.’

Barcelona are just two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table, and have a superior goal difference of two.

The two arch rivals played out a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp, and then goals from Vincius Jr and Mariano Diaz earned Real Madrid a win at the Bernabeu.

Courtois admits the situation is a little different in the Premier League though, where Liverpool were running away with the season before it was suspended.

‘In the case of Liverpool, it would be different because I don’t even know how many points ahead they are.

‘I want to finish the season.’

Medical experts in Spain have urged La Liga to put entire squads in quarantine in hotels away from their families if they want to finish the season.

La Liga’s footballers will return to training his week but the feasibility of restarting the season with the players not in isolation has been questioned.

‘We need to be 100 percent sure that we are taking the necessary medical precautions before we start playing again,’ said Courtois.

‘What happens if a player from another team gets infected? I guess there are lots of things to consider, but I would love to finish the season.’