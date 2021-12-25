Hannibal Mejbri, a Man United starlet, reveals his best position while naming three legends he aspires to be like.

Manchester United academy product Hannibal Mejbri has revealed that he aspires to be like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, and Andres Iniesta.

The 18-year-old has been compared to Manchester United teammates David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Roy Keane.

Hannibal recently represented Tunisia in the inaugural Fifa Arab Cup, in which the African nation came in second place.

And the United starlet will be hoping to make an impression when he represents The Eagles of Carthage at the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

“Obviously, I have role models, but they don’t play much football these days!” the ex-Monaco academy ace said when asked who he looks up to.

“You had Zinedine Zidane, who was one of the best players in the world, and Ronaldinho, who was a phenomenal winger.”

[Andres] Iniesta advances.

“So I try to learn by watching players like that, but my national team also has some really talented players, so I’m hoping to learn from them as well.”

Hannibal has also stated that he prefers to play on the wings, as a No10, and even as a deep-lying playmaker.

“To be honest with you, wherever I’m playing on the pitch, whether it’s at No. 1 or No. 2, I’m happy.”

“Whether it’s number ten or the wing, I’ll give it my all,” he said.

“I believe I possess the necessary characteristics to play all of those positions.”

“All I have to do now is study each of them tactically to ensure I understand them, especially without the ball, and then when I do have the ball, all I have to do is play my own game and not feel any pressure.”

“It’s worked out really well so far.”

Hannibal could get a chance in the first team in the second half of the season, according to interim manager Ralf Ralfnick.

“On Thursday, we had 25 players in, with Paul Pogba being the only one missing,” he said ahead of Monday’s match against Newcastle.

“For the first time since I arrived, Hannibal, who had just returned from the Arab Cup, was training here.”

“Unfortunately for us and him, he will be unavailable in January because of the Africa Cup of Nations.”

“I watched the final before he was replaced and am fully aware that we have another good, highly talented player emerging from our youth ranks, and hopefully after the Africa Cup of Nations, he will be able to regularly train and be a part of our group.”

