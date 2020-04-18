Hao hits out at Yu’s number-plate sacking

China’s record goalscorer jumped to the defense of Yu Hanchao on Thursday after Chinese Super League champion Guangzhou Evergrande sacked the international winger for altering his Mercedes number plate.

Hao Haidong, who hit 40 goals in 106 games for China, accused Evergrande Group’s billionaire chairman Xu Jiayin of “treating players like tools.”

Yu is at the center of controversy after Guangzhou, coached by Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, dismissed him on Tuesday hours after footage emerged of him changing an E to an F on his number plate.

It was unclear why the 33-year-old altered his plate, but reports have speculated he was trying to evade traffic restrictions limiting drivers based on their license numbers.

The hashtag #EvergrandesackedYu was a trending topic on Weibo, generating 430 million views and sparking fierce discussion.

Yu, who has been capped 59 times by China, faces 15 days in police custody and the Beijing News said his international career could be over.

His last appearance for his country was at the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates in January 2019.

State media accused Yu of giving Chinese football a bad name, but the former striker Hao, who has 7.5 million followers on Weibo, wrote: “Please have some respect for labor laws, Yu Hanchao’s behavior wasn’t that bad to be sacked.”

Above a picture of Evergrande Chairman Xu shaking Yu’s hand, the outspoken Hao added: “And don’t treat your football players like tools.”

Gao Lin, another capped more than 100 times by China and Yu’s former teammate at eight-time CSL champion Guangzhou, also weighed in on his behalf.

“He shouldn’t have done it but he did and accepted the punishment,” said Gao, now at Shenzhen FC.

“We should forgive him and encourage him to behave better in future.”

However, media was far less forgiving.

“Acts prohibited by law are a red line for any citizen and cannot be crossed,” Xinhua news agency said.

“Football players are public figures and even idols of many teenagers.

“Illegal and criminal acts are untouchable high-voltage lines.”

Meanwhile, amid the Yu drama, Guangzhou yesterday began building a new 12 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion) stadium, boasting a 100,000 capacity — one of the world’s largest arenas.

The stadium, which will be marginally bigger than Barcelona’s famous Camp Nou, is scheduled to be ready by the end of 2022, Xinhua reported.

Guangzhou Evergrande Football Stadium will have an eye-catching lotus flower design wrapped around it, a nod to the southern city’s status as China’s “Flower City”.

The stadium will be, for a time at least, the world’s largest football venue, until the Camp Nou expands to 105,000 seats after its ongoing redevelopment.

Guangzhou, which has won the AFC Champions League twice, averages about 50,000 fans for home matches.

Guangzhou’s CSL rival Shanghai SIPG is also constructing a new arena that will seat 33,000 and is expected to be finished in 2021.

China will host the newly expanded 2021 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.