‘Harassment’: President Milosevic vows to fight for Novak Djokovic, justice, and the truth.

Serbian authorities are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the ‘harassment of the world’s best tennis player comes to an end,’ according to Aleksandar Vucic.

Serbia’s president said on Thursday that the entire country stands behind Novak Djokovic and will fight for him after the world number one tennis player was denied entry to Australia.

Aleksandar Vucic said on social media that he spoke with Djokovic, who has been confined to a quarantine hotel since arriving in Melbourne at 1230 GMT on Wednesday.

“All of Serbia is with him,” Vucic claimed he told the Serbian star.

“Our authorities are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player comes to an end as quickly as possible,” he stated.

“Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, justice, and the truth in accordance with all international public law standards.”

Djokovic traveled to Australia to defend his Australian Open title after the state of Victoria granted him an exemption from vaccination requirements.

His impending arrival, on the other hand, sparked outrage in Australia, where the adult vaccination rate is over 91 percent, and Melbourne, which has been under the world’s longest cumulative COVID-19 lockdown.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s administration, which has authority over international borders and the power to overrule state-granted exemptions, blocked his entry amid political divisions between Australian states and the federal government over the pandemic response.

The visa for Djokovic was revoked.

Rules are rules, and no one is exempt from them.

Our strong border policies have contributed to Australia having one of the lowest COVID death rates in the world, and we will remain vigilant,” Morrison tweeted.

All participants, including players, must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a medical exemption from an independent panel of experts, according to Australian Open rules.

Despite the fact that Djokovic met the latter requirement, Australia’s Federal Border Force determined that he was unable to justify his exemption.

In his illustrious career, Djokovic, 34, has won the Australian Open nine times: in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021.