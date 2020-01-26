Harlequins 41-14 Saracens: Disgraced champions suffer largest league defeat in FOUR YEARS

Do cheats prosper? Saracens might have wiped the floor with all before in now what must be labelled their asterisked years, but now consigned to the Championship all colour and fight drained out of them at The Stoop.

Booed on, made to trudge off, Saracens were roundly thrashed in the first of their games that does not matter.

At least, for them. Quins won and move up into the squeezed-middle, which is apt because it is this Saracens squad that will be the salary-cap sufferers.

Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Mako Vunipola and the like are all in Portugal training with England. They are staying next season for the second-tier year.

But what of Alex Lozowski, Ben Spencer, Nick Isiekwe, Richard Wigglesworth, Alex Lewington, Jack Singleton, Vincent Kock and Calum Clark – to name a few?

They are all likely to be sacrificial lambs. Those that will have to play for nothing at all until June, then rip their lives up for at least a year to save their careers.

If creative-accounting had a human side this was it. Beaten by your closest rivals, jeered as the representatives of the side that broke the laws – when really you had nothing to do with it – down, out and still with 13 of these meaningless matches to come.

Some would say this is all they deserve – a slog into nothingness; and Quins will not care a jot.

For them Alex Dombrandt made a mockery of his England snub. Marcus Smith rang rings, and Paul Lasike was a constant menace. Some of their stuff was sensational. Cadan Murley scored twice, Danny Care took another with Gabriel Ibitoye and Lasike rounding off the rout.

Sarries scored two to save some face – if that is possible in these times – as Alex Lozowski and Dom Morris went in.

In a pre-scandal world a win here for Saracens would have taken them top of the league.

As it was – due to their sensational relegation over an impending fourth salary-cap breach in four consecutive years – all Saracens can play for now is the delight of ruining everyone else’s seasons.

Often backs-to-the-walls is where Sarries operate best – but now the wall has been blown apart and must be re-assembled brick-by-brick they must have lacked motivation for this one.

With or without salary cap dramatics, Quins love sticking it to Sarries. So in the toughest week of their rivals’ history Quins thoroughly enjoyed rubbing red and black noses in it here.

Before the 25 minute mark they had scored three tries – all the plumpest of peaches.

None were low-hanging fruit either. First came the exquisite lineout move. Elia Elia threw long to Dombrandt, Care took his inside pass before popping back inside to the bulldozing No 8.

Then Dombrant flicked an offload out of the back of his hand then back to Care who scored and saluted the technicolour crowd. Smith converted from wide out and we were underway.

It was the fly-half who orchestrated the next. On the right he goose-stepped to open space before feeding Dombrandt, and then when the ball came back to him a couple of phases later Smith chipped wide to the right where Elia lurked.

On the far coast Murley was on hand to slide in for the score. Smith missed that kick but picked himself up to inspire the next score.

A show-and-go on the far side flummoxed the reeling Saracens. Lasike bashed forward before finding Murley on the same wing Smith had conjured from – the winger going in again.

The Wolfpack were hounded and whimpering. Alex Lozowski was sick of Saracens feeling sorry for themselves and took a try when crashing in on a short line to score under the posts. Manu Vunipola converted but Quins had a healthy half-time lead.

The hammering rain then helped Quins edge further ahead. Ibitoye sped after a grubber kick and slid towards it alongside Sarries full-back Matt Gallagher.

The pair bounced off each other in the swamp-like conditions and the ball bobbled towards Ibitoye’s hands so he could touch down. Those sort of things go for you when you are up and they are down.

Like the drizzle engulfing The Stoop, Quins’ tries kept coming. Next Elia broke from the back of a maul five metres out and passed to the on-rushing Lasike – as a former American Football running-back the centre was in his element and biffed through to score the hosts’ fifth. Smith converted and later added a penalty.

Morris took one try back, which Vunipola converted, but this looked nothing like the celebrated Saracens.

To sum that up, with five minutes left Elliott Obatoyinbo threw a panicky pass straight into the bread-basket of replacement scrum-half Martin Landajo who sped in. Smith kicked Quins beyond 40 – one that went in off the right post.

By the end delighted Harlequin fans were laughing at Saracen mistakes. How the mighty have fallen.

Defence leaky, skills sloppy, claws clipped – their largest league defeat for four years – this team will fall further before they rise again.