Harriet Dart breaks down in tears as Great Britain crash out of the Fed Cup to Slovakia

An emotional Harriet Dart had to be consoled by team-mates after failing to stop Great Britain from missing out on the bonanza of the new Fed Cup final week.

Anne Keothavong’s team lost 3-1 to Slovakia in their playoff to make the £13.8 million jamboree in April, their fate sealed by Dart’s 7-5 6-3 defeat to player of the tie Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Earlier Heather Watson had kept them in the hunt, beating an unfamiliar opponent in substitute Rebecca Sramkova after the lavishly-staffed British team failed to see the obvious possibility that she could be a late change for the home team.

That embarrassment apart, the result was no disgrace against a traditionally strong nation, given the non-availability of Jo Konta and GB’s continuing lack of elite players. Certainly Dart could not be blamed, and fought admirably in both her matches on a surface which she lacks experience on.

So Britain will be absent from the new 12-nation finals being played in Budapest, instead going into the hat for the relegation playoffs the same week.

As ever the British team came to an away match with an eyewatering amount of support and various media staff, paid for by the Lawn Tennis Association, but still that was not enough for them to pick up intelligence on Saturday’s opposition.

Watson admitted after her match that she had ‘absolutely zero idea’ until less than an hour before her match that there was to be a change in who she would face.

Slovak number one Viktoria Kuzmova, who had been ill earlier in the week, was to pull out, and signalled that likelihood at lunchtime by, unusually, saying that she would do a press conference at 3pm.

While the media knew this the message evidently did not get through to the team, leaving Watson scrambling for information about the unheralded Sramakova.

‘Personally I found out that I was playing Rebecca today at literally five past three,’ said Watson. ‘ I remember looking at the time and going straight onto YouTube to watch videos of her.

‘It’s quite stressful because non stop in the morning in practice I was asking questions about how she (Kuzmova) was playing, I was talking to Harriet about where she thinks I should serve, things like that.

‘I had never played her (Sramkova) before or seen her play and she has got a pretty good ranking, it’s not easy no matter you play and they’ve got a strong team.’

It did not ultimately matter because Watson put in a much-improved performance from Friday to beat an underwhelming opponent. Yet it again raises questions about how the LTA lavishes resources on such things as elaborate social media productions when the basics are not even covered properly.