Harrison Bailey, a former Tennessee quarterback, has announced his transfer plans.

Soon after Tennessee’s 2021 season ended, quarterback Harrison Bailey entered the transfer portal, indicating his desire to leave Knoxville.

The former Volunteer announced his new college football home on Tuesday, making the transition official.

Bailey announced his plans to attend UNLV and play for Marcus Arroyo’s Rebels in 2022 in a Twitter post this afternoon.

The former four-star recruit is headed to the Mountain West, where he hopes to compete for a starting position right away.

Bailey will begin his third season of collegiate football next fall, with four years of eligibility remaining with the Rebels.

Bailey’s official announcement can be found here:

Former Tennessee QB Harrison Bailey Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee QB Harrison Bailey Announces Transfer Destination