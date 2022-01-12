Harry Kane is on the verge of yet another trophy-less season after Tottenham’s Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea.

Harry Kane is on the verge of yet another trophy-less season after Tottenham’s Carabao Cup exit to Chelsea.

Last summer, the England captain attempted to leave Spurs in search of silverware, but is now further away from success than he has ever been.

(Rudiger 18′) Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea (0-3 on aggregate)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM — The sheer gulf in quality evident over two semi-final legs against Chelsea as Goliath squashed David to stomp into the Carabao Cup final will trouble Tottenham Hotspur more than the defeat.

We all knew it when Antonio Conte said it, but seeing it play out in 180 minutes of football that resulted in a 3-0 aggregate score that was still flattering to Spurs was unsettling.

How far has Tottenham sunk since Mauricio Pochettino’s glory days? How far has Chelsea risen in the relatively short time that Thomas Tuchel has been in charge? Will these positions ever be rebalanced?

And where does this leave Harry Kane, who is on the verge of yet another trophy-less season with Spurs?

It was the main reason he wanted to leave last summer, the driving force behind his efforts to force a departure.

On a technicality, they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League, were eliminated from the Carabao Cup in the quarterfinals, and have no chance in the Premier League.

Should he leave this summer, the FA Cup represents the slimmest chance for Kane to leave Spurs with any silverware, and the club hasn’t won it in three decades.

Spurs started with a back five at home to try to make up for the lack of quality, but even that seemed like an odd approach to scoring at least three goals.

Conte’s plan, you suspect, was to keep it tight, nick a goal, and cement a two-legged semi-final that was slipping through their fingers even before the game started.

The opening exchanges, which were almost entirely one-way from Chelsea, did have the feel of a life-or-death performance.

Giovani Lo Celso hurtled back from supporting Kane to slide and block a Malang Sarr effort.

Chelsea, on the other hand, got the early goal they needed.

It didn’t seem to matter how many defenders they had on the field.

