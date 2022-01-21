Harry Kane is tight-lipped about his future as he demands to play at the ‘highest level’ and criticizes Tottenham for ‘falling behind the pack.’

Harry Kane remains tight-lipped about his future as he demands to play at the ‘highest level’ and criticizes Tottenham for ‘falling behind the pack.’

HARRY KANE has blamed Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for the club’s decline in the Premier League, claiming a lack of signings and poor managerial appointments are to blame.

The England captain believes that new manager Antonio Conte is the man to lead the North Londoners back to the top of the Premier League.

He does, however, believe Spurs have sunk as a result of Levy’s poor decisions.

“Players come and go, and it can cause some disruption in the team,” Kane said.

Coaches come and go, and adjusting to them takes time.

“The fact is that so many teams are so good in the Premier League, and everyone is trying to break into the top six.”

There are at least eight or nine teams vying for the remaining spots.

“If you don’t get one or two things right, you can quickly fall behind the pack, which is exactly what happened to us.”

“As a result, we must take care not to fall any further.”

“However, we’re confident that we can do it, especially now that the manager has arrived.”

Despite the progress made since Conte’s arrival, Kane has remained adamant about his commitment to Spurs.

Last summer, he attempted to negotiate a transfer to Manchester City but was unsuccessful.

“I just want to be playing at the highest level possible,” Kane said when asked if he now feels more content.

“This season is all about getting to the top of the league.”

We’re still in the FA Cup, chasing a trophy.

“I’m not going to go into great detail about what else is going on.”

It’s just a matter of putting in extra effort for the team and trying to get better.”

Christian Eriksen, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Moussa Sissoko, and Erik Lamela have all left Tottenham Hotspur since the club reached the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino in 2019.

In less than two years, Levy has fired three managers.

Conte appears to be making progress since taking over for Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

Since taking over, the former Chelsea manager has yet to lose a Premier League match in nine appearances.

“He’s one of the best managers on the planet,” Kane told Sky Sports.

“As a club, we haven’t really reached the heights we’ve wanted to in the last couple of years.”

Now is a great time to take advantage of what we have.

“He’s a boss who expects a lot.

He’s doing everything he can, and as players, we’ve responded admirably, with everyone working as hard as they can…

