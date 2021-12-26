Harry Kane’s incredible record against Crystal Palace continues, as he has scored on every Boxing Day he’s played.

HARRY KANE added to his incredible personal tally against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day with yet another goal.

As Spurs hosted their London rivals in a festive clash, the Tottenham talisman scored the opening goal.

Kane now has a hat trick in each of his six Boxing Day appearances.

On December 26th, he matched Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler with nine goals.

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Kane took advantage of a Lucas Moura counter-attack to score from close range.

Spurs went into the halftime break with a 2-0 lead thanks to Moura’s second goal.

Wilfried Zaha was sent off after picking up two yellow cards, which did not help Palace’s cause.

For the visitors in North London, his departure capped a nightmare five minutes.

Kane scored against Brighton on Boxing Day last year.

He scored one against Bournemouth a year ago and a hat-trick against Southampton the following season.

Tottenham would move up to fifth in the Premier League table if they won.

Despite positive Covid results canceling three other top-flight fixtures on Sunday, their match against Palace was given the green light.

