Harry Maguire admits Manchester United have wasted too many chances to break into top four

Harry Maguire has admitted that he and his Manchester United team-mates have let themselves down this season.

The Red Devils captain, who joined last summer from Leicester for £80million, has seen his side miss multiple chances to break into the top four before the season was suspended.

‘As a Red, our toughest opponent, probably, is ourselves,’ Maguire said during a Q&A for MUTV.

‘I would say that, at times this year, as a team, we have probably let ourselves down by being a bit too inconsistent. Not just for a full game but during games.’

United kicked off the campaign with a 4-0 win over Chelsea back in August but have won only eight of 15 league matches at Old Trafford, dropping points against the likes of Crystal Palace, Burnley, Aston Villa and Wolves on their own patch. They also lost at Bournemouth, Newcastle, West Ham and Watford this term.

‘There have been times when we’ve been so good in games and then we’ve come off it a bit and been punished.

‘We need to be mentally strong. We are a young group but we don’t really want to use that as an excuse.

‘We want to be young but play mature. That is where we have really picked up in recent weeks.’

England international Maguire doesn’t want to have any regrets about moving to Old Trafford.

‘I have joined this club because I want to win trophies and I want to get silverware,’ Maguire added.

‘When I look back on my time at Manchester United, I want to make sure I have some trophies in that cabinet.’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit in fifth place with nine games to go – three points off fourth-placed Chelsea.