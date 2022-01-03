Harry Maguire has been ruled out of Man United’s match against Wolves, with Phil Jones in line to make his first appearance in TWO YEARS.

Harry Maguire has been ruled out of Man United’s match against Wolves, with Phil Jones set to make his first appearance in TWO YEARS.

Manchester United’s match against Wolves on Monday night will be without Harry Maguire.

Since playing the full 90 minutes against Burnley last week, the Red Devils captain has picked up a knock.

Maguire’s absence has created a defensive crisis at Old Trafford, with Phil Jones potentially being called into action for the first time in TWO YEARS.

This season, the 29-year-old has only played in two U23 games and last appeared in the Premier League in January 2020.

Ralf Rangnick, United’s manager, may be left with few options.

Eric Bailly left the game against Burnley just after the hour mark with a tight hamstring.

Victor Lindelof, a fellow centre-back, is attempting to shake off Covid after a traumatic month that included a heart scare.

Nemanja Matic could play as a makeshift enforcer in midfield, as he did against Young Boys last month.

According to reports, Bailly could pass a late fitness test in order to partner the fit-again Raphael Varane at the back.

