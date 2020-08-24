Harry Maguire returns to England as he awaits his fate over Mykonos brawl

Harry Maguire has returned home to England to await a court’s verdict following his arrest after a drunken brawl on the Greek isle of Mykonos.

The Manchester United captain and England defender, 27, denied allegations including assault, disobedience and bribery in connection with the aftermath of the fracas, during which a police officer was allegedly assaulted.

The £80million star’s sister Daisy, 20, was allegedly attacked with a sharp object in the melee, but Greek police say they have no knowledge of that.

A trial will take place in his absence on neighbouring island Syros tomorrow.

Maguire spent two nights in a cell before being grilled over his version of events by a prosecutor on Sunday.

It is understood he flew back to England on a private plane, although there was no sign of the player at his £600,000 home in Sheffield yesterday.

He faces an anxious wait for the court verdict and will have to explain himself to Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and England manager Gareth Southgate.

If he is found to have brought the club’s reputation into disrepute he could be axed as captain.

Southgate has to decide whether to name Maguire tomorrow in his squad for UEFA Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark next month.

If found guilty, Maguire is likely to be hit with a fine of up to £90,000.

It is understood he would be eligible to pay a daily sum to avoid jail under a scheme to ease overcrowding in Greek prisons.

Lucrative sponsorship deals worth more than £1million a year could also be in jeopardy. In addition to his club salary of around £190,000 a week, he is believed to earn £700,000 from a boot deal with Puma. A spokeswoman said the company did not wish to comment.

He has also appeared in TV adverts for takeaway pick-up firm Deliveroo.

It is understood Maguire has cooperated fully with Greek authorities and sources have said he is “devastated” about his brush with the law.

His father Alan flew out to Syros to be at his side for the two-hour behind-closed-doors hearing on Saturday.

Maguire and two other Britons aged 28 and 29 denied a string of charges over the brawl in the Fabrika area.

It has also been claimed fans of rival clubs goaded Maguire with jibes about the 1958 Munich air disaster.

It is understood the court will consider statements from Maguire, arresting officers and witnesses before delivering a verdict later this week.

Maguire was on holiday on Mykonos with girlfriend Fern Hawkins, 26, brother Joe, 28, and other pals.

He was arrested after an early-hours scuffle broke out when the bars shut at midnight. Police said he and his group became “very abusive and aggressive” to officers who arrived to break it up.

Spokesman Petros Vassilakis said: “I can’t tell you what they were calling us; they were using English swear words against the authorities and the police.”

It was also claimed an attempt was made to “bribe” an officer with money.

Man Utd’s players have been on holiday following their Europa League semi-final defeat to Spanish side Seville.

A club spokesman acknowledged the proceedings but said it would be ­“inappropriate” to comment further.