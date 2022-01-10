Harry Maguire reveals that he SNABBED other transfers in order to help Manchester United win titles, and he also reveals that he had crisis talks with Rangnick.

HARRY MAGUIRE has stated that he has turned down offers from other clubs in order to win trophies at Manchester United.

Titles will ‘come,’ according to United captain Maguire, 28, if the current group of players can be kept together.

When he joined the club in 2019, the England international became the club’s most expensive defender ever.

The captain joined United for a world-record £85 million fee from Leicester City.

At the time, other top clubs tried to sign the centre-back.

Arsenal was one of the clubs interested in signing Maguire, and made a £50 million bid.

Maguire, on the other hand, has assured United supporters that he joined the club to help them return to the promised land.

“I came here to win titles,” he told Manchester United’s official website on Saturday.

“I could have signed elsewhere, but I wanted to stay at United and help the club reclaim its former glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson.”

“If we all stick together, it will happen.”

“It’s an honor to be captain, and I have a duty to lead the players and turn things around.”

I had the option of signing elsewhere, but I preferred to stay at United.

In addition, when asked about the team’s current form, the 28-year-old captain revealed that crisis talks have taken place in the locker room.

“I’m the captain and leader in the locker room, and I’ve had private discussions with the players and management that will remain private.

“Make no mistake: I’m here to fight, and I know my teammates are as well.

“We have a lot of big players and leaders on our team.”

I’m tired of repeating myself, but we can’t keep going like this; we need to start running properly on Monday.

“We’re all enraged and want to give it our all, which has probably shown on the pitch at times.”

“The fans are the most important thing to us, and we’re disappointing them.”

But the atmosphere at Old Trafford and away games is still incredible.”

I’m here to fight, and I’m confident that my teammates are as well.

Roy Keane, the former captain, has reacted angrily to Maguire’s remarks.

“How many times has he said that? I wouldn’t listen to what Harry has to say,” Keane responded.

“I’ll judge a player based on what he does on the field, not what nonsense he says about players sticking together and how much more we need to do.”

