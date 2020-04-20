Has the LASK violated the ban on entering the stadium?

Took on Monday Leader LASK as the first Bundesliga club again training – with fixed Small groups of six players each. However, striker João Klauss was missing in the first session, as was assistant coach Andreas Wieland. Both were positive in corona virus tests, which the LASK has carried out daily by a Salzburg laboratory (costs: 4,000 to 5,000 euros per day).

However, further tests then brought a negative result. “As of yesterday, we are all not infectious. The tests were slightly positive,” said Siegmund Gruber during the media event as part of the Training starts on the lawn in the Paschinger Raiffeisen Arena on Monday.

The fact that the LASK President and his vice were personally in the stadium was as surprising as the presence of around 40 journalists, photographers, camera teams and technicians.