Hasbulla challenges Logan Paul to a boxing match, but the YouTuber responds with a brilliant troll.

LOGAN PAUL trolled social media sensation Hasbulla after the Russian called him out.

Last weekend, Hasbulla, who rose to fame last year thanks to a series of hilarious viral videos, jokingly challenged the YouTuber to a fight on Twitter.

“Hey @LoganPaul, I challenge you to a fight for your NFT,” he wrote on his official cryptocurrency Twitter account.

It didn’t take long for Paul to hear about the request, and he quickly responded on Instagram.

“Called out by the king himself @hasbulla,” he captioned a screengrab of the video on his Instagram story.

Paul then mocked the social media star by sharing another screenshot of his call-out video alongside a photo of Dodgeball character White Goodman, played by Hollywood A-lister Ben Stiller.

Hasbulla, who is 18 years old, has yet to respond to Paul’s jab.

Hasbulla of Dagestan has become a cult figure in the mixed martial arts world, and he even made an appearance at UFC 267 in October.

Dana White, the UFC’s president, even hinted that the teen might compete in the octagon one day.

Hasbulla, on the other hand, has ruled out ever entering the prison.

“We didn’t talk about it, and Dana White didn’t offer it,” he said earlier this month.

“[Dana White] made no reference to the UFC or fights.”

“Some people want to organize it, but they won’t be able to do so.”

“Because it will be costly, and not everyone will be able to afford it.”

In addition, I’m not interested right now.”

