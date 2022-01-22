Hasbulla challenges Logan Paul to a boxing match, but the YouTuber responds with brilliant trollery.

Hasbulla challenges Logan Paul to a boxing match, but the YouTuber responds brilliantly.

After being called out by Hasbulla, LOGAN PAUL has trolled the Russian social media sensation.

Last weekend, Hasbulla, who rose to fame last year after a series of hilarious viral videos, jokingly challenged the YouTuber to a fight on Twitter.

“Hey @LoganPaul, I challenge you to a fight for your NFT,” he said on his official cryptocurrency Twitter account.

Paul was quick to respond to the call-out on Instagram after hearing about it.

“Called out by the king himself @hasbulla,” he captioned a screengrab of the video he posted to his Instagram story.

Paul then mocked the social media star by sharing another screenshot of his call-out video alongside a photo of Dodgeball character White Goodman, played by Hollywood A-lister Ben Stiller.

Hasbulla, who is 18 years old, has not responded to Paul’s jab.

Hasbulla of Dagestan has become a cult figure in the mixed martial arts world, appearing at UFC 267 last October.

Dana White, the UFC’s president, even hinted that the teen might compete in the octagon one day.

Hasbulla, on the other hand, has ruled out the possibility of ever entering the cage.

“We didn’t discuss it, and Dana White didn’t offer it,” he said last month.

“[Dana White] made no mention of the UFC or fights.

“Yes, some people want to put it together, but they won’t be able to.”

“Because it will be costly, and not everyone will be able to afford it.”

Plus, I’m not interested right now.”

