Hasenhuttl confirms Arsenal target Cedric Soares can leave

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed Cedric Soares will be allowed to leave ahead of the January transfer deadline after bringing in full back Kyle Walker-Peters on loan.

Portuguese defender Soares, currently recovering from a knee problem, is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Asked if the arrival of Walker-Peters from Tottenham meant Soares was now likely to leave.

‘From our side, yes. The fact is that he’s out of contract in the summer,’ Hasenhuttl said.

The Southampton manager told a press conference broadcast by the club: ‘Sometimes things change quickly in football.

‘Then for the club and for him, it is the best that we say “OK, if you want to leave, you have only two or three more months (of) contract, then it’s better to go’ and we are concentrating on developing other players.’