Hasenhuttl, the Southampton manager, has hinted that he will retire from football in two years because he can’t bear being another Hodgson.

Hasenhuttl, the Southampton manager, has hinted that he will retire from football in two years because he can’t stand being compared to Roy Hodgson.

Hasenhuttl told Kicker in Germany that he wants to leave Saints on a “very healthy footing by 2024” and then walk away.

“I’ve always wanted to prove to myself that I could work for a club for a longer period of time,” he explained.

“Hopefully, we’ll be here for five and a half years, which is a long time in modern football, and then it’ll be over.”

“Five and a half years in the Premier League, regardless of job satisfaction, is a lot of energy.”

After that, I don’t think I’d want to do anything else in the coaching field.”

Hasenhuttl would become Southampton’s longest-serving manager since Chris Nicholl, who was in charge from 1985 to 1991.

He is said to have already informed Sport Republic, Saints’ new owners, of his plans.

“Saying no to everything else is also a yes to yourself,” Hasenhuttl added.

“That’s a good plan, and I’m hoping I’ll be able to carry it out.”

By 2024, [I want to] put Southampton on a solid footing, but that’s it.

“I’ll be 57 years old then.”

Instead of sitting on the bench like Roy Hodgson at 74, I’d like to try new things.

“Absolutely not.”

Southampton, who are currently in 12th place in the Premier League, will travel to Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the club has put Tottenham midfielder Michael Craig, 18, on trial in the hopes of making a permanent signing.

