Hasselbaink slams Van Dijk for ‘LAZY’ defending against Chelsea, while Carragher slams Liverpool’s offside ‘obsession.’

After Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea, Virgil van Dijk was accused of ‘lazy’ defending.

The Reds blew a 2-0 lead against the Blues, which didn’t help either side’s chances of catching Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink called Dutch defender Van Dijk “lazy,” while Liverpool legend Graeme Souness questioned his performance in the build-up to Christian Pulisic’s equalizer.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, allowing Chelsea to salvage a point.

The visitors had taken command thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

But, with brilliant goals from Mateo Kovacic and Pulisic, the hosts erased their lead before the break.

Souness, a Sky Sports pundit, thought the Dutchman should have tried harder to get across and block Pulisic’s shot.

“Why hasn’t Van Dijk come across there?” he wondered.

“He’s just running back to his goal in a straight line.”

“Come on over, come on over, he’s not even sprinting.”

“Isn’t it lazy, isn’t it?” Hasselbaink added.

Jamie Carragher, a fellow pundit and a former Liverpool hero, said his former club had developed an unhelpful ‘obsession’ with trying to play the offside trap.

“They never cover each other, and they’re obsessed with playing offside,” he said.

“We noticed that the space between the two centre-backs is too large throughout the game.”

