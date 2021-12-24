Hawaii Has Withdrew From A Bowl Game, according to reports.

Hawaii football has withdrawn from the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, citing COVID-19 issues, as well as season-ending injuries and transfers.

Tomorrow night, the Rainbow Warriors were set to play Memphis in the Hawaii Bowl.

That game, however, does not appear to be happening.

“The recent increase in COVID-19 cases has forced us to withdraw from the game,” said Hawaii Athletic Director David Matlin.

“We are heartbroken for our players, coaches, and supporters.”

We appreciate ESPN and the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl staff doing everything they could for us throughout the week.”

