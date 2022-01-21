Hawaii is reportedly “on the verge” of hiring a new head coach.

Hawaii is reportedly “on the verge” of appointing a new head coach.
The search for a new coach for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors has finally come to a close.
For nearly a week, the Rainbow Warriors have been without a head coach.
Todd Graham, the former head coach, resigned last week after former players accused him of verbal abuse.
So who will Hawaii turn to now? It appears that the program will seek assistance from the past.
June Jones is said to be “on the verge of being hired” by Hawaii football.
Yes, exactly.
June Jones, who is the Rainbow Warriors’ all-time winningest coach.
Hearing June Jones is close to becoming the head coach at Hawaii again, per source. Jones, now 68, is the winningest coach in school history, going 76-41, including a 23-4 mark in his final two seasons before he left for SMU. https://t.co/RTkTbrJ0sG
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 21, 2022