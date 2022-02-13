Trending
Hawks forward John Collins is dealing with a serious injury.

John Collins, a forward for the Atlanta Hawks, has been diagnosed with a serious injury.

Due to a foot injury, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will be out for a while.

Collins is expected to miss the next three games, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, and will be treated until the All-Star break.

Hawks Forward John Collins Receives Tough Injury News

