The Hawks lose 131-136 to the Trail Blazers, despite Trae Young’s 56 points.

Young makes NBA history by becoming the first player to have more than 55 points and 14 assists in a single game.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Atlanta Hawks 136-131 in the NBA.

With 43 points, Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers to victory, while Norman Powell, Jusuf Nurkic, and Nassir Little each scored more than 20 points.

Trae Young of the Hawks made NBA history by becoming the first player to score 55 points and 14 assists in a single game at the Moda Center in Portland, but his efforts were in vain.

Last week, the Hawks had 12 players in COVID-19 protocol, and they added a few players on 10-day contracts to get to the minimum number of players allowed.

With 16 wins and 20 losses, the Atlanta Hawks are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, while the Portland Trail Blazers are in 12th place in the Western Conference with 14 wins and 22 losses.

Tuesday’s Scores:

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Houston Rockets 133-113.

The Washington Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets 124-121.

104 – 118 Brooklyn Nets-Memphis Grizzlies

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Orlando Magic 102 to 98.

Milwaukee Bucks 106, Detroit Pistons 115

Utah Jazz 104, New Orleans Pelicans 115

Dallas Mavericks defeated the Denver Nuggets 103-89.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat 115-108.

Atlanta Hawks 136, Portland Trail Blazers 131

104 – 122 in favor of the Los Angeles Clippers over the Minnesota Timberwolves.