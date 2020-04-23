Hawks sought trade to feed Chase Young

The team, which went up 21 places in the first round in 2011 to select Julio Jones, tried to make another big leap into the top 10 of the NFL Draft.

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “According to Jay Glazer from FOX Sports, Atlanta Falcons tried to make a deal with the Washington Redskins to advance to second place in the overall selection to reach the defensive end of Ohio, Chase Young. The Falcons currently hold number 16 in the first round. “Data-reactid =” 14 “> According to Jay Glazer from FOX Sports, the Atlanta Falcons tried to make a deal with the Washington Redskins to advance to second place in the overall selection to reach the defensive end of Ohio, Chase Young. The Falcons currently hold number 16 in the first round.

Young is not expected to go beyond Washington with number 2 because they are very interested in Young. According to the report, Washington was unable to move away from its current location.

The Hawks moved from # 27 to # 6 in 2011 to draw Jones. A total of six picks were exchanged when Atlanta sent its first, second, and fourth round picks in 2011 and its first and fourth round picks in 2012 to obtain the rights to No. 6 in the overall selection. It doesn’t seem that their attempts to make such a leap this year will be as successful.

Report: Hawks searched for trade up to the draft of Chase Young, which originally appeared on Pro Football Talk