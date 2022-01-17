Hayes was’shocked’ to receive the Fifa Women’s Coach of the Year award ahead of Cortes and Wiegman.

Hayes was’shocked’ when she was named Fifa Women’s Coach of the Year, beating out Cortes and Wiegman.

EMMA HAYES expressed her surprise at winning Fifa’s Best Women’s Coach award for 2021.

In the men’s category, Thomas Tuchel triumphed over England boss Sarina Wiegman and ex-Barcelona coach Lluis Cortes.

Edouard Mendy’s win in the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year category gave the Blues a hat-trick of award wins.

In other news, Manchester City full-back Lucy Bronze has been named in Fifa’s Best Women’s World 11, while Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has been named Best Women’s Player.

Hayes, 44, told BBC Sport that she was “shocked” by her victory.

“I’m not usually taken aback.

This is due to the players, the incredible individuals who represent my work.

“At the end of the day, the coach is only as good as the people he or she surrounds themselves with.”

“At Chelsea, I’ve got some fantastic people who have helped the team get to where we are now.”

The Blues made history last season by becoming the first English club to have both men’s and women’s teams reach the Champions League final in the same season.

Hayes’ WSL team competed in this stage of the competition for the first time, which was a historic moment for her.

While the team was defeated 4-0 by Barcelona in the final, they dominated on the domestic stage, brushing aside many of their opponents to claim a belated treble.

Hayes’ players only lost one league game last season en route to a fourth WSL title, as well as the league and FA Cup titles.

In addition, the Kingsmeadow club went on a 33-game unbeaten streak, which was ended by Brighton in February last year.

The Fifa coach awards have been a hot topic on social media this year, with some fans surprised that Bev Priestman did not receive a nomination.

Canada won gold in the Tokyo Olympics under the guidance of the former Lionesses assistant manager.

Following Barcelona’s trophy-winning successes in Spain and the Champions League, Cortez was seen as a possible favorite.

Last season, the team won 43 of their 47 games across all competitions, with only two losses.