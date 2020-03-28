Hazard: «My first season at Real Madrid has been spoiled»

Eden Hazard, Real Madrid midfielder, said on Wednesday that his first season with the Whites has been “spoiled”, and declared that he will have to be tried in his second year.

Held at home by the coronavirus, the Belgian media gave an exclusive video interview to RTBF (Belgian Radio Television) in which he analyzed his first year at Real Madrid, his future with the national team and what state he is in. your injury.

“My first season in Madrid has been spoiled, but not everything is bad. It is an adaptation season. I will be judged in the second. It is up to me to be in good shape next year. The group is good, I have met new people and for me it is a great experience. I still have four years of contract, I hope to be in good shape “, he declared.

Hazard claimed to be “fine” from his injury and revealed that a week ago the stitches were removed. Now, he is careful to fully recover while waiting for when the competitions will resume.

“Zidane called me yesterday and he doesn’t know either. What we can do is keep fit, all the players have resources for it. We don’t know if the League will resume, hopefully there will be a good end to the season and it will be playable. If not We will all be disappointed, but things are as they are. ”

Questioned if he is afraid of contracting the coronavirus, he highlighted that he is inside his house without visits and without seeing anyone, and that he is “a little scared” like the rest of the people.

“I have special concern in passing it on to others, that is the most delicate thing. We have people to take care of ourselves. I am concerned about weaker people, who have more problems,” he explained.

He also spoke about the cancellation of the Eurocup and if it is beneficial for him to play it in 2021 with one more year of age.

“I was going to arrive (to the one in 2020). I was going to do whatever it took to be fit from the first games. I should have worked hard for it, but since I got injured I had already done a lot. I would have arrived in good shape no matter what It would have had a lack of rhythm, of course, but the quality is not lost, “he said with a laugh.

“I was disappointed that it was postponed. I had planned to play it, they operated on me a few weeks ago. We will all have another year in 2021, which is a shame, but my ankle will allow me to get back in shape. For the fans it is difficult because they want to see an international tournament every summer, for them it is a shame. But I also believe that there are priorities in life that forced us to cancel. We are like everyone else, I will wait until next year. ” .