Hazard: “My first season at Real Madrid is rotten” – News feed – Spain – Foreign

Confined as a family at his home in Madrid, Eden Hazard begins his recovery after having ankle surgery in Dallas, in the United States. If the postponement of the Euro could be good news for him, he nevertheless assured that he would have been ready: “I expected to be there at the Euro, so I was disappointed that it was postponed. I had planned to do it, I had surgery a few weeks ago, so for me, I was going to be good at the Euro, “he conceded to the microphone of the RTBF. Regarding the championship, suspended until further notice, the 29-year-old Belgian is expecting. “We do not know. We hope there was a great end to the season to play. If we don’t resume, everyone will be disappointed, but that’s how it is. ” Regarding his complicated debut with Real Madrid, the captain of the selection is less measured: “My first season at Real is bad, he said, before adding, but not everything is throw away. It was an adaptation season. I will be judged on the second season. It’s up to me to be in good shape next year. ”

