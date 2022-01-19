Hazard, Suarez, and Balotelli are among seven Premier League legends who could return in January transfers.

THE TRANSFER MARKET IN JANUARY HAS ALWAYS PROVIDED EXPENSIVE ENTERTAINMENT FOR FANS.

There have been some notable transfers over the years, from Fernando Torres switching to Chelsea to Manchester United’s double swoop for Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra.

However, the January 2022 market could blow them away, with up to SEVEN Premier League legends ready to return to England’s top flight.

Philippe Coutinho has already returned to Anfield, joining Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona.

With less than a fortnight until the deadline, clubs across the country are preparing last-minute moves for other old fan favorites… and even a few managers.

Anthony Chapman of SunSport looks at the ‘Magnificent Seven,’ who could soon be strutting their stuff in the Premier League once more…

ASTON VILLA vs. ATLETICO MADRID

Atletico Madrid’s former star striker continues to impress, winning LaLiga last season with 28 goals in 51 appearances.

Suarez, on the other hand, is out of contract this summer and appears unlikely to return to the champions.

And former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa have emerged as favourites to sign the Uruguayan.

Gerrard has already demonstrated his ability to secure major transfers by signing Coutinho and Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

And he could still sign Suarez to bolster his attacking options.

CHELSEA to MADRID

Hazard’s steep decline at the Bernabeu, where he was once the toast of Stamford Bridge, has been painful to watch for Chelsea fans.

For his match-winning abilities, the Belgian is still remembered fondly.

Hazard is also ready to be sold for a bargain price, less than three years after Real paid £130 million for him.

Chelsea is reportedly interested after their title challenge fizzled out over the holidays.

Hazard faces competition from Newcastle and Everton as he seeks one final hurrah.

BRENTFORD-UNATTACHED

Following a cardiac arrest at last year’s Euros, Eriksen is fit and ready to play again.

Inter Milan recently released the former Spurs star on a free transfer, and he is now in talks with Brentford over a six-month deal.

In the Danish youth system, Bees boss Thomas Frank worked with Eriksen.

And it’s thought that the assist machine would welcome a return to the capital.

Despite the fact that Newcastle and Leicester, as well as a number of other European clubs, have expressed an interest in signing him, the situation remains unchanged.

ARSENAL-UNATTACHED

Gunners fans despised Costa when he wore Chelsea’s blue.

However, the ferocious…

