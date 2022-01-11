Hazard was mocked for eating a burger after being subbed by the Belgian mayor, who called him a “little fat man.”

Hazard, an ex-Chelsea player, was dubbed “little fat man” by the Belgian mayor after he ate a burger after being subbed.

In a scathing attack, a Belgian politician referred to EDEN HAZARD as a “little fat man.”

In 2011, winger Jean-Marie Dedecker mocked him for eating a burger.

In an interview with the newspaper Krant van West-Vlaanderen, reported by Mundo Deportivo, the 69-year-old, who is currently the mayor of Middelkerke in northern Belgium, slammed the national team captain.

“The whole press complains about him,” Dedecker said, referring to the bizarre incident when Hazard was 20.

“Actually, he’s just a little fat man who’s grown fat thanks to the system and money.”

“I can still see him fleeing when Georges Leekens took his place and went out for a hamburger near King Baudouin Stadium.”

Hazard had earned a starting spot for his country in their Euro 2012 qualifier against Turkey after a stellar season for Lille.

However, the now-Real Madrid forward reacted angrily when manager Leekens subbed him off with half an hour remaining.

He sped past his coach and down the tunnel without looking back.

Hazard, on the other hand, was not done yet.

He left the stadium while the game was still going on and was later seen eating a burger with the rest of his family at a fast-food restaurant in Brussels.

The shocking images were widely circulated in Belgian newspapers, prompting Leekens to impose a two-game suspension for the star’s lack of professionalism.

Hazard has finally realized the irony of the situation.

“It was Andalusian, it has always been my favorite sauce,” he told RTBF in 2019.

“I have some pots in London, and every time my mother visits, I ask her to bring me some.”

“That night, I did something stupid, but the story of the hamburger, which we joke about, is what makes my legend with the selection [of Belgium].”

Hazard’s relationship with food, however, did not end there.

Team chef Wym Casteleyn once referred to him as “the grubbiest member of Belgium’s current squad.”

And, since signing a reported £416,000-a-week contract with Real Madrid in 2019, the attacker has been chastised twice for showing up to pre-season training overweight.

Last season, Hazard was blasted by Damien Duff after claiming to have lost five kilograms in ‘ten days.’

“You’d be concerned for him moving forward,” the Irishman said.

Being a quick dribbler, he relies on his wits.

“He’s never been a top pro, and he’s never had [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo’s drive.”

If he did, you’d most likely mention him alongside those two players.

“He arrived for his first preseason game at…

