Hazard’s incredible £10 million futuristic mansion, which he bought from a Spanish pop star, has six bedrooms and a pool.

EDEN HAZARD’S stop-start Real Madrid career continues, but he appears to be nearing full fitness.

The 30-year-old playmaker represented Belgium at Euro 2020 and has made 14 appearances for Real Madrid this season.

He also has a home fit for a Galactico, a £10 million futuristic mansion in the posh La Finca neighborhood, where his teammates live.

The property, designed by Spanish architect Joaquin Torres, is notable for its black stone and cutting-edge furnishings.

Hazard’s family, which includes his wife Natacha and their three sons Yannis, Leo, and Samy, has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

The former Blues playmaker has a pool and a gym, but the perks don’t stop there.

There’s a spa and a tennis court if the family wants to unwind.

In their home cinema room, the family can also cuddle up for a movie night.

Meanwhile, blackout blinds and other top-of-the-line gadgets that can be set and controlled by computer have been installed throughout the house for maximum comfort.

Some of the walls are even adorned with massive crystals that provide a striking contrast to the stone while obstructing light.

Hazard purchased the house from Alejandro Sanz, a 17-time Grammy winner from Spain.

However, after failing to win either LaLiga or the Champions League last season, it hasn’t brought him the good fortune he had hoped for.

