HCC players and followers taken to task during the …

Insults, spitting, beer jets and so on, the players of HC La Chaux-de-Fonds (HCC), certain members of their management, including statisticians, were taken to task this Friday evening in Porrentruy during the last match play-off against HC Ajoie (HCA).

This meeting, which was to take place behind closed doors, according to the directives of the Federal Council concerning the coronavirus crisis, took place in front of a good hundred spectators (120 according to the official match sheet). “For a closed game, there were a lot of people,” says Loïc Burkhalter, coach and technical director of the HCC.

Among the audience were leaders of the Ajoulot club and members of the HCA entourage. Some of these people had inappropriate behavior towards the representatives of the HCC. “We were subjected to insults and spitting, I myself was threatened and insulted,” said Loïc Burkhalter. “Some Ajoulot leaders have threatened us verbally.”

Present in the gallery, Arnaud Jaquet and Adam Hasani (injured) were also molested by spectators from the Jura during the meeting.