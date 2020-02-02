He beat Donald Cerrone, now he’s Donald Duck! Conor McGregor shows his lighter side at Disneyland 

Conor McGregor showed that not all Donalds are in his firing line as he donned a Donald Duck hat during a fun day out with his family at Disneyland on Thursday.

The Irishman has been enjoying himself in California over the past couple of weeks following his devastating knockout of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.

And he was perhaps making a nod to the victory by wearing the hat of his defeated opponent’s namesake.

Holy shit!!! Conner!!! Had to sneak a pic before he hit me wit a shoulder and smashed my phone 😂😂

A post shared by Memo Aguayo (@619_memo) on Jan 30, 2020 at 3:39pm PST

McGregor, wearing a UFC T-shirt, looked in good spirits as he made his way around the Anaheim theme park with long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin and their two children, Conor Jr and Croia.

The 31-year-old looked a little uncomfortable, however, as he was pictured riding one of the more child-friendly roller coasters.

McGregor has made it clear he plans to fight two more times this year, referring to his comeback as ‘a season’.

The Notorious is most interested in a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov but is likely to accept another bout first, with his Russian rival scheduled to face Tony Ferguson in April.

A showdown with BMF belt holder Jorge Masvidal is the fight the majority of fans are clamouring for, while a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz is also a strong possibility.