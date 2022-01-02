‘He could be heavyweight champion,’ according to Canelo Alvarez, who is expected to gain weight and dethrone Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Canelo Alvarez is expected to gain weight and dethrone Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk as the heavyweight champion.

Canelo Alvarez, a Mexican superstar, has been tipped to become a heavyweight world champion in the future if he decides to gain weight.

From light-middleweight to light-heavyweight, the 31-year-old has won world titles in four different weight classes.

And it’s possible that the undisputed super-middleweight champion will fight WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

The governing body gave the go-ahead for the fight in 2022, with the winner of Makabu and challenger Thabiso Mchunu facing Canelo next.

Canelo has admitted that it was his trainer Eddy Reynoso who devised the plan for him to gain 32 pounds and increase his weight to cruiserweight without consulting him.

Meanwhile, Canelo’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has stated that the Guadalajara native wants to make history and that he could move up to heavyweight.

Frank Sanchez, Canelo’s stablemate who defeated heavyweight Christian Hammer this weekend, holds similar views to Hearn.

He believes he can compete with the best boxers in the world as a world champion in the glamour division, though he did not name any specific opponents for his training partner.

“Look, I’ve sparred with Canelo,” the unbeaten Cuban told DAZN.

“I can confidently state that Canelo has heavyweight power.”

“He can handle cruiserweight and, in my opinion, if he put his mind to it, he could be a heavyweight champion.”

“Canelo is a total stud.”

Both with me and in his work ethic, he is very serious and respectful.

“The most important thing I learned from him is that you have to be serious about your craft, that you have to follow it with passion, whether you’re training or in the ring.”

“That’s the main thing I got out of being around Canelo, who I genuinely admire.”

Oleksandr Usyk, the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion, has invited Alvarez to fight him.

The slick Ukrainian southpaw has been warned not to fight Canelo by boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.