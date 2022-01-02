‘He has no idea where he is,’ Luis Ortiz says after being knocked out twice by Charles Martin.

After being floored twice, Luis Ortiz brutally knocks out Charles Martin.

Former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin was defeated by Luis Ortiz by a brutal knockout.

Martin, whose reign as IBF champion was ended by Anthony Joshua, fought King Kong early this morning in California.

Luis Ortiz came back to stop Charles Martin in round 6 (hashtag)OrtizMartin after being dropped twice earlier in the fight.

(photo courtesy of @PBConFOX) pic.twitter.comRZnM6NQWys

With a couple of sneaky right hands in the first and fourth rounds, the St Louis slugger got off to a fast start in the competition.

However, a nasty straight left from Ortiz in the sixth left Martin dazed, and the Cuban swarmed him before he slumped into the ropes.

“I hope Martin is okay,” one boxing fan said after Ortiz’s stunning stoppage victory.

He was paused by that punch.”

“He was like, ‘Did I lock my front door?'” said another.

Another said, “Ortiz’s punch caused Martin to glitch.”

“He has no idea where he is,” one said.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“That is dreadful, dangerous refereeing,” one fan said, referring to the referee’s delayed stoppage of the action.

“Ref has had a stinker here,” said another.

Following a heated protest of the stoppage, Ortiz shoved Martin, and the two almost collided again after the fight.

Thankfully, cooler heads won out.

“I told you this was going to be fireworks,” Ortiz said shortly after the near melee.

“He knocked me down twice, but I finished him off at the end.”

“I have a high regard for him.”

I was never concerned about anything.

I just kept concentrating on the jab.

“It was a tough fight between southpaws, but intelligence came out on top in the end.”

The rest of the stacked heavyweight division then got a message from Ortiz.

“I have a message for every heavyweight in the world title hunt: you don’t want to fight King Kong,” he said.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS