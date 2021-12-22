‘He is lightning, it’s ridiculous,’ says Dusan Vlahovic, who is expected to shine in the Premier League as Arsenal and Man City eye a £70 million transfer.

Micah Richards, an Arsenal transfer target, has praised Dusan Vlahovic, declaring the Fiorentina striker to be a complete striker.

After turning down a lucrative contract extension, the 21-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Florence.

As he looks to bring another centre-forward to the Emirates, Mikel Arteta is thought to have made signing the Serbian international a top priority.

Arsenal, however, will face competition from Manchester City, who have yet to replace Sergio Aguero.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be interested in signing him.

Newcastle are said to be preparing an £85 million bid for the Serbia international.

Vlahovic has been in excellent form for La Viola, recently equaling Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A goal record of 33 in a calendar year.

He has an impressive 18 goals and three assists from his 20 appearances for Fiorentina this season.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Richards, who spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Fiorentina, has waxed lyrical about Vlahovic.

“I’ve watched him a couple of times now,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“He is a bolt of lightning.”

It’s absurd.

In 18 [Serie A games] this season, he has 16 goals.

“His left foot has the shape of a wand.

I’m telling you right now, he’s everything, everything you require.”

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has stated that if they want to sign him in January, they must be “clever and quick.”

“Getting a proven Premier League striker is big bucks,” he said to Sky Sports in an interview.

Is Arsenal in a position to make such a large investment?

“If they spend £60 million or £70 million, they will be unable to strengthen other areas of the team through the transfer market.”

All of their eggs would be in one basket.

“I’m guessing they’ll go for a younger European player.”

Someone like Dusan Vlahovic, who won’t be cheap, might be a good fit.

“I’m sure Arsenal’s analysis team is looking at all the stats to see who would be suitable and perhaps a little less expensive.”

“As I previously stated, many clubs are interested in that type of striker, so let’s hope Arsenal can be as astute and quick in the transfer market.”

They’ll be required to be.”

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.