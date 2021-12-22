‘He is lightning, it’s ridiculous,’ says Dusan Vlahovic, who is expected to shine in the Premier League as Arsenal and Manchester City eye a £70 million deal.

Micah Richards, an Arsenal transfer target, has praised Dusan Vlahovic, declaring the Fiorentina striker to be “the complete striker.”

After turning down a lucrative contract extension, the 21-year-old, who is contracted in Florence until 2023, has been heavily linked with a move away.

As he looks to bring another centre-forward to the Emirates, Mikel Arteta is said to have made signing the Serbia international a top priority.

Arsenal, however, will face competition from Manchester City, who have yet to replace Sergio Aguero.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also rumored to be interested in signing him.

Newcastle is said to be preparing an £85 million bid for the Serbia international.

Vlahovic has been in outstanding form for La Viola, recently matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A goal record of 33 in a calendar year.

He has 18 goals and three assists in 20 games for Fiorentina this season.

Richards, an ex-Citizens right-back who spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Fiorentina, has gushed about Vlahovic.

“I’ve watched him a couple of times now,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He is a bolt of lightning.”

That is absurd.

This season, he has 16 goals in 18 [Serie A] games.

“His left foot has the appearance of a wand.”

I’m telling you right now, he’s everything, everything you require.”

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has stated that if they want to sign him in January, they must be “clever and quick.”

“Getting a proven Premier League striker is big bucks,” he said to Sky Sports.

Is Arsenal in a position to spend that much money?

“If they pay £60m or £70m, they won’t be able to strengthen other areas of the team in the transfer market.”

All of their eggs would be in one basket.

“I’m guessing they’ll go for a younger European player.”

Someone like Dusan Vlahovic, who won’t be cheap, might be a good fit.

“I’m sure Arsenal’s analysis team is sifting through all the stats to see who would be suitable and perhaps a little less expensive.”

“As I previously stated, many clubs are interested in that type of striker, so let’s hope Arsenal can be as astute and quick in the transfer market.”

“They’ll have to be,” says the narrator.

