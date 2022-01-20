‘He looks nervous,’ claims Petit, who claims Thomas Tuchel lacks confidence at Chelsea and makes excuses like he did at PSG.

‘He appears nervous,’ according to Petit, who claims Thomas Tuchel lacks confidence at Chelsea and makes excuses similar to PSG.

Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea manager, is lacking in confidence and, like at Paris Saint-Germain, is making excuses.

Emmanuel Petit, a legend at Arsenal, believes so.

Chelsea blew a 1-0 lead at Brighton on Tuesday night, with the Seagulls battling back for a 1-1 draw.

The result brought the German’s Premier League winless streak to four games after his team almost handed Manchester City the title when they lost 1-0 at the Etihad on Saturday.

And Petit, 51, believes Tuchel’s situation is starting to deteriorate, just as it did towards the end of his time at PSG.

“What is happening on the pitch for Chelsea now reminds me of what it was like under Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain when things started to go wrong there,” the former winger said.

“The trouble began in the newspapers, there was pressure from the media and fans, and powerful players within the club were constantly questioning him, and it went on for weeks.”

“During press conferences and on the bench in games, you could see he had changed physically.”

“That laid-back demeanor of his just wasn’t there.”

He was becoming abrasive and looking for reasons to leave the club.”

Stamford Bridge was rocked by Romelu Lukaku’s recent bombshell interview, with Blues supporters telling SunSport that they wanted the Belgian out.

Despite the fact that Petit acknowledges Tuchel is not to blame for the fallout, the former France international claims the coach has appeared more nervous since.

“What happened with Lukaku was like throwing oil on a fire, and it suddenly explodes,” he told Bookmakers.co.uk.

“The club is the current Champions League champion, which they won after Tuchel took over.

“In terms of results, fighting spirit, and teamwork, they’ve done exceptionally well.”

“Tuchel was also a great tactician.”

“However, he has appeared nervous in recent weeks, and I’m not sure if it’s because of the results, players not being available due to injuries, or Covid’s relationships with some players.”

“Tuchel does not appear to be as confident as he was at Chelsea.”

The Blues are in third place in the league, 12 points behind City, and have played one more game than Pep Guardiola’s team.

Tuchel said his players were suffering from the effects of a busy period after his team’s disappointing draw at the Amex.

“We were mentally and physically exhausted,” he said.

“It’s not…,” says the narrator.

