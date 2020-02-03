‘He may be a liability’: Ryan Giggs reveals fears over Manchester United’s new man Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is fearful January signing Bruno Fernandes could become a defensive liability under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Portuguese midfielder made his debut on Saturday following his £68m move from Sporting Lisbon, as a lacklustre United were held 0-0 by Wolves.

Giggs believes Solskjaer needs to quickly discover Fernandes’ best role within the Old Trafford midfield, or risk creating yet more tactical problems in his stuttering United side.

‘We saw glimpses of the quality he does possess. I think it might need a bit of working out what his best position is,’ the Wales boss told Premier League Productions.

‘With his back to goal, I don’t think that’s his position. When he’s a little bit deeper, defensively, he may be a bit of a liability. He’s in between the two really.

‘That’s where you want to see him, coming on to the ball.

‘But also you see when he is that little bit deeper he can spray the passes, he has got the vision to then play those passes. But then you need the runs.

‘I think he’ll want to find his best position first of all. He tired towards the end but you can see the quality that he has got.’

The 25-year-old landed in Manchester with the task of adding the creativity United have desperately lacked this season.

They are still in touch with the top-four race, but slipped to seventh behind Sheffield United and Spurs after making it three Premier League games without a win.

Fernandes himself looked lively in the game, threatening in a number 10 role, but United will need much more to return to Champions League football next season.