‘He might have to move on,’ says Wales boss Robert Page of Joe Rodon’s decision to leave Tottenham in January.

ROBERT PAGE has endorsed Joe Rodon’s decision to leave Tottenham in January.

Since Antonio Conte took over at Spurs last month, the Wales centre-back has only made one appearance.

Rodon is looking for first-team football and has been courted by Newcastle and Brighton, where he could reunite with Graham Potter after their time together at Swansea.

In October 2020, Tottenham paid £11 million to the Welsh club for Rodon.

Page, however, believes that it would be in the defender’s best interests to move on – either on loan or permanently – in order for him to play regular football.

Rodon only played 14 games in all competitions last season and has only played six this season, with only one in the Premier League.

“Joe is an unbelievable talent who deservedly got a move to a big Premier League club in Tottenham,” Wales manager Page said.

“However, he now realizes that he may have to move on and play football games because we want our best players playing week in and week out.”

“Then, when they come up against the Belgiums of the world, if they’re playing in the Premier League week after week, it’s not a culture for them.”

“They’re used to [Romelu] Lukaku’s standard and movement, or the physicality and demands of top-flight football.”

“That’s where our players should be.”

